3 adults, 3 children medflighed in rollover wreck at Route 460, Courthouse Road

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers said three adults and three children were medflighted after a rollover wreck at a major intersection in Dinwiddie County Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck at Courthouse Road and Route 460 just before 8:45 a.m., according to Dinwiddie Fire & EMS.

Officials with Virginia State Police said a Mazda sedan pulled in front of Ford SUV. The SUV then hit the sedan's driver's side door. The driver of the SUV then overcorrected before the vehicle overturned, according to troopers.

Provided to WTVR

"Upon arrival of units they found a two vehicle accident with one overturned and one with a trapped occupant," Dinwiddie Fire & EMS officials wrote.

Dinwiddie Fire & EMS officials said there were nine "patients at the scene."

WATCH: Video shows medflight landing in Dinwiddie rollover wreck

Troopers said three adults and three children were medflighted to VCU Medical Center. They suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.

Troopers said charges are pending in the crash, which remains under investigation.

