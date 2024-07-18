Shootings along Route 460 concern some Virginia drivers: 'I would describe the situation as scary'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Some drivers who travel Route 460 in Virginia voiced their concerns after two shootings were reported this month on the highway that stretches the length of the Commonwealth.

Jaleah Crawley, a 25-year-old mother, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 5 2024, while riding in a car on Route 460 in Nottoway County.

Watch: Family, friends remember slain Nottoway mother who 'brought joy to a lot of people'

One week later, on July 13, another shooting on Route 460, this time in Dinwiddie County. The driver and passenger in the Dinwiddie shooting were peppered with glass, neither was hurt.

While investigators do not believe the Nottoway and Dinwiddie shootings were connected, their proximity in both timing and location has some drivers on edge.

"It seems like a large coincidence but with the few shootings we do have in the area, it seems a little less like a coincidence, to me," 460 driver Candayce Marshall said. "I would describe the situation as scary, concerning."

Dinwiddie County investigators said they’re looking for the driver of a yellow 2000 to 2002 Ford Mustang who reached across his passenger and fired one shot at a passing car.

Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office Yellow 2000 - 2002 Mustang

The bullet went through the victim’s driver side window and hit the windshield.

"You would never think something like that could happen to you and then you see it happening all around you and you’re like, OK, so now I have to be scared for myself, for my family," 460 driver Zoe Jessup said.

Driver Syd Mayes urged fellow drivers to remain vigilant.

"But if someone's coming up behind you, you don’t want to take your eyes off the road while your driving so, it’s a very difficult situation," Mayes said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office at 804-469-4550.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.