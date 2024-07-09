Family, friends remember slain Nottoway mother who 'brought joy to a lot of people'

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- Jaleah Crawley was described by those who knew her as a bright soul who always carried a smile.

"She was very kind-hearted. Everybody that met her loved her," Jaleah's mother Angela Stokes said. "She brought joy to a lot of people."

The 25-year-old was a loving daughter, sister and the mother to a two-year-old son.

"She never met a stranger," said Jarren Carter, a friend of Jaleah's.

"She was a magnificent person and you would love her immediately," another friend of Jaleah's said.

WTVR Jaleah Crawley

Her mother says she was the best daughter, sister and mother anyone could ask for.

"Even in kindergarten, children flocked to her as mother and a nurturing person because she took care of her classmates," Stokes said. "She would stand up for people that were being mistreated, she was always friendly to everybody."

Tragically, Jaleah was shot and killed on July 5 in Nottoway County.

"It’s sad the way somebody took her. It's unfair," Stokes said.

Virginia State Police say Jaleah was riding as a passenger in a car when the car was shot at while driving on Route 460.

She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

WTVR

"We were just devastated, because it’s like she didn’t have any enemies," Jessica said. "I was more mad than anything and more upset for her son."

Friends and family of Jaleah have flooded social media, expressing shock and heartbroken that someone so kind was taken so soon.

"Every interaction that we had, me and her personally, the conversation ended with a smile," Carter said. "She would ask you specifically, how that going or how's that cousin or how this sister, how are they doing, she would customize every conversation she had."

WTVR

A light in the lives of so many, her mother says the deep love Jaleah had for others, especially her toddler son, will truly be missed.

Stokes says she hopes to see justice served for someone who meant so much to the community.

"So I hope that anybody that knows anything that can bring justice to my daughter because that’s what she deserves," Stokes said. "She didn't deserve what she got but she does deserve justice for what she got."

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!