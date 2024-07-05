Woman killed in shooting on Route 460 was passenger in Kia, troopers say

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting along Route 460 in Nottoway County early Friday morning.

A Kia sedan was headed west on Route 460 when it was shot at by someone in another vehicle at 1:40 a.m., Matthew Demlein with Virginia State Police said.

"The suspect vehicle then fled the scene," Demlein said.

While the driver of the Kia was not hurt, a passenger was wounded.

The woman, who was taken to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, died of her injuries later Friday morning, Demlein said.

"At this stage of the investigation, it appears this was an isolated incident and state police is following up on various leads at this time," Demlein said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 1-804-750-8758 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.