Route 3 closed near Warsaw after crash brings down utility lines: 'Seek alternate routes'

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — Route 3 is closed in both directions not far from Warsaw in Richmond County following a vehicle crash that brought down utility lines.

The road closure is near the Oldhams Road intersection, with an extended closure anticipated. Traffic control is in place at the scene, and travelers are advised to seek alternate routes.

No additional details about the crash or potential injuries have been released. Motorists should expect delays and plan alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene and repair utility lines.

Richmond County is located in Virginia's Northern Neck region, roughly 60 miles east and about a 1-hour 15-minute drive from Richmond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.