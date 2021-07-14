Police to target busy highway over 'speeding and aggressive driving' Thursday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Several law enforcement agencies will target Route 288 Thursday over complaints about "speeding and aggressive driving," Chesterfield Police officials announced Wednesday.

"This primary roadway that traverses Chesterfield, Powhatan and Goochland counties is often the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving," Sgt. Stephan Rouze with Chesterield Police's Special Operations Division said.

As a result, law enforcement will be on the lookout for drivers speeding and aggressive as well as alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers. Officers will also tackle seat belt enforcement.

Officials said Chesterfield officers will work with troopers with Virginia State Police and deputies from Powhatan County and Goochland County sheriff's offices to conduct the "traffic enforcement operation."

"As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up and drive safely," Rouze added.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!