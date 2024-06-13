Crash on Route 288 in Chesterfield that killed one man now under investigation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they are now investigating a crash that killed one man in Chesterfield County Wednesday.

Troopers report that at 9:25 a.m. they were called to Route 288 just past the Courthouse Road Exit for a single vehicle crash on the northbound side.

There investigators say that a 2015 Nissan NV driven by 39-year-old Thomas St. Clair of Henrico County ran off the road and struck trees.

Thomas was not wearing his seatbelt and would pass away at a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

