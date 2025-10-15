Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Crash shuts down all lanes of Route 288 South near I-95 in Chesterfield

288 crash near I-95
WTVR
288 crash near I-95
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Route 288 near Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to VDOT.

Drivers are being diverted around the crash at Route 1.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone