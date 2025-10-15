Crash shuts down all lanes of Route 288 South near I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Route 288 near Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to VDOT.

Drivers are being diverted around the crash at Route 1.



