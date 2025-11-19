Tractor-trailer carrying logs flips, shutting down eastbound lanes of Route 10 in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Route 10 in Chester are shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying logs crashed and flipped over on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Rivers Bend Boulevard, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Photos shared with CBS 6 show the tractor-trailer on its side, with logs spilling out into the median and the road.

WTVR courtesy of William Ares

As of 1:15 p.m., all lanes are closed.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes. A posted detour is in place.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube