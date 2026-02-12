Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Route 10 closed in both directions due to tractor trailer crash with downed power lines

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 12, 2026
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound and westbound lanes of East Hundred Road are closed in the vicinity of Kingston Avenue near the I-295 interchange due to a tractor trailer crash with downed power lines. Extended closures are anticipated.

The crash occurred on Route 10 west in Chesterfield County. Driver are asked to follow posted detours or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

