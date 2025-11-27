Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash with downed power lines shuts down all lanes of Route 1 in Chesterfield County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 27, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Route 1 in Chesterfield County are closed in both directions after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The closure is located at mile marker 84.7 near Alcott Road, according to VDOT.

Power lines are down in the area.

VDOT advises that the closure could possibly last overnight.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or follow the posted detour.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

