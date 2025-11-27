Crash with downed power lines shuts down all lanes of Route 1 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Route 1 in Chesterfield County are closed in both directions after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The closure is located at mile marker 84.7 near Alcott Road, according to VDOT.

Power lines are down in the area.

VDOT advises that the closure could possibly last overnight.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or follow the posted detour.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

