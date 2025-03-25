Youngkin vetoes budget language aimed at delaying Rosie's Gaming Emporium project in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Another significant hurdle has emerged for those hoping legislation could delay a controversial construction project in Henrico County.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed budget language Monday passed by the General Assembly that would have mandated a public referendum for companies like Rosie's Gaming Emporium before any facility could be built or operated.

"I'm really disappointed for the people in Henrico," said Virginia State Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico). "I'm a little mix of disappointed, frustrated and confused."

There is a unified reaction from a bipartisan group of state and local lawmakers following Youngkin’s veto. He vetoed language in the budget that would have mandated localities host a public referendum to bring gaming companies to Virginia. Local lawmakers pushed for this measure this session amid community outcry over plans to build a Rosie's Gaming Emporium at the Staples Mill Shopping Center.

The project did not require a public hearing or a vote by the Board of Supervisors. Officials claimed Rosie's filed the project days before a county law change that would require them to undergo a more extensive approval process.

"This company is very deceptive," said one Henrico resident.

No one at a December meeting spoke out in favor of the project, but CBS 6 spoke off-camera to some employees at a nearby business. They believe their company would benefit from Rosie's because it would bring more people to the corridor.

Youngkin addressed why he vetoed that language at a news conference Monday afternoon. "They received all the permits they needed to start building. They invested $5 million in this new site, and then someone came and tried to change the rules on them. I just didn't think that was appropriate."

VanValkenburg said their fight is not over. He plans to work to get two-thirds of both houses to vote for it to be overturned when the General Assembly reconvenes next week. He also has an outstanding letter to the attorney general to question the legality of the regulation. VanValkenburg sent a bipartisan letter with other local lawmakers to the governor asking him to keep the language in the budget.

"The governor decided to choose special interests over people, and I believe that is the worst of politics," VanValkenburg said.

Henrico Board of Supervisors Chair Dan Schmitt said he plans to continue to oppose the project's ABC license and its license with the Virginia Racing Commission. In addition, he intends to advocate for lawmakers to overturn the veto.

"It's a simple ask for a public referendum. This administration last year supported a public referendum for skill games, and you'd think this is the same ask," Schmitt said.

CBS 6 reached out to a spokesperson for Rosie's for comment but has not heard back. In a prior statement, the organization did not address CBS 6's request for comment on lawmakers' and the public's concerns. Instead, they expressed excitement for the project, adding, "Churchill Downs Incorporated is excited to have received the necessary approvals from Henrico County to develop a new boutique gaming concept that will allow us to create jobs, generate tax revenue, and offer exciting entertainment options."

