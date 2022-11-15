Witnesses report seeing people run from scene where Henrico man was killed, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have identified the man who was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting.

On Tuesday just after 4:30 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a reported firearm violation. Upon their arrival, officers found a man near a stairwell with a gunshot wound.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Ronnie James Sneed, 38, of Henrico.

While this remains an ongoing investigation, witnesses reported seeing several people running away from the scene.

Detectives are asking any businesses or residents with video surveillance to contact the Division. Additionally, any persons with information regarding this homicide are urged to contact Det. Hoover at (804) 489-7199.

You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or via the P3tips app; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.