Missing Virginia man who walks with cane may be driving gray pickup

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — State police issued a senior alert for a missing 71-year-old man with a cognitive impairment last seen Wednesday in Albemarle County.

Troopers said Ronnie Darrell Wolford was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Monocan Trail Road in the Covesville area.

Wolford, who police said walks with a cane, was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

He may be wearing a camouflage baseball hat and black motorcycle boots, according to police.

Wolford may be driving a gray 2016 Nissan Frontier displaying Virginia plates: ULD3555.

"The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," troopers said.

If you have seen Wolford or have any information about his whereabouts, call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.

