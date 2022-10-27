Victim identified in Chamberlayne Avenue shooting

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified the victim in a Richmond homicide on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday around 10:30 p.m., police were called to the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers found an unresponsive man in a courtyard of an apartment building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Ronnell Wayne, 30, of Richmond. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

