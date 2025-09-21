Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ronald Tatum, Richmond Rodders founder, 'going out on top' after 20 years of hot rod shows

More than 300 hot rods gathered at Osborne Landing as Ronald Tatum steps down due to health concerns
RICHMOND, Va. — Ronald Tatum took his final ride as the organizer of the Richmond Rodders car show at Osborne Landing in Henrico County.

Tatum, who started the Richmond Rodders back in 2005, has held several fundraising cookouts every year for the past 20 years.

More than 300 hot rods were parked in the field and were on display at the event.

Tatum says health concerns led to his decision to step away from organizing the annual gathering.

"I have health issues that I have to address primarily," Tatum told Jon Burkett. "I know you can appreciate going out on top. I feel like it's the best I can do."

The Richmond Rodders Car Club supports various charities throughout the year, continuing its tradition of community service.

Michael Tillet says he's considering taking over the event to keep the tradition alive.

"This is the 20th year... It's a great turnout every year... Do this to give back to the community... Give back to the car culture," Tillet said.

