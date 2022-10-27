Rollout of VCU-branded beer paused after concerns from university community, family of Adam Oakes

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rollout of a VCU-branded beer has been paused after concerns were expressed by the university community and by the family of Adam Oakes, a VCU student who died in a hazing incident at a fraternity.

Michael Porter, VCU's associate vice president for public relations, shared the following statement with CBS 6.

VCU's branded beer initiative was created with the best intentions: to fund student scholarships. After hearing from members of our university community, including the family of Adam Oakes on Wednesday, we have paused this initiative. Although product is in market already, we will work with our partner to stop production, effective immediately. We value our community and have taken this action based on their concerns.

The beer, made by Hardywood Craft Brewery in Richmond, was launched at an event on Wednesday.

While of-age students who CBS 6 spoke with were in support of the beer, the VCU Chapter of the American Association of University Professors has expressed its concerns about the venture.

The group sent a letter to VCU President Michael Rao listing their issues, including the process that allowed it. It said while the VCU brand on alcohol normally wasn't allowed, an interim policy had let this go ahead.

They said that it was a misuse of the policy and was rejected by a university committee that includes faculty and staff and moving ahead with the project would violate the spirit of shared governance.

In response to the letter, Oakes' cousin Courtney White said the family is grateful for VCU AAUP's advocacy.

"We 100-percent support the professors and appreciate them thinking of Adam and the insensitivity of releasing this beer at this time," said White.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.