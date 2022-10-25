Concerns brewing among professors over VCU-themed beer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth University will be joining the likes of Virginia Tech and UVA on Wednesday as they launch their own branded beer.

The beer will be a pale ale called "Ram Bam" made by Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond.

Patrick Murtaugh, the COO and co-founder at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, says they worked with graduate students at the school's master's program the Brandcenter.

"They had multiple teams come up with ideas for the label and all the branding for the beer and pitched it to us," Murtaugh said. "I think universities are just finding it's a really great way to earn some money to give back to the students."

Of-age VCU students who spoke with CBS 6 said they are in support of the idea. However, the VCU Chapter of the American Association of University Professors has expressed its concerns about the venture.

"Why are we doing the exact same thing as other universities in the state when our values and what we stand for is is different?" Everett Carpenter, a VCU professor and the president of VCU's American Association of University Professors, said.

The group sent a letter to VCU's president listing their issues, including the process that allowed it. It said while the VCU brand on alcohol normally wasn't allowed, an interim policy has let this go ahead.

They added that it was a misuse of the policy and was rejected by a university committee that includes faculty and staff and moving ahead with the project would violate the spirit of shared governance.

The chapter president adds it's insensitive considering the alcohol-related death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes.

"With the population, we serve, with the values of our hospital, with the drug and alcohol abuse centers, that it was not consistent with that," Carpenter said.

Hartley, a sophomore at VCU, said he doesn't see an issue with the move.

"Anything different than anyone else releasing a new beer, you know? If you're of legal age and you go to VCU and you want to buy it, you should be able to, and VCU, you should be able to, you know, release any line of product they want," Hartley said.

CBS 6 reached out to the Alumni Relations contact on the event page for the launch and asked about the letter. She said no comment.

A spokesperson for the university said in part, the beer would not be marketed directly to students and is designed for alumni and sports fans who are of legal drinking age. He added the launch will be accompanied by a strong message for responsible use and the proceeds of the sales will go directly towards student scholarships.