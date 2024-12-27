'Long-time favorite' roller coaster to be removed from Kings Dominion

DOSWELL, Va. — A "long-time favorite" roller coaster at Kings Dominion will be removed before the theme park celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025.

Park officials confirmed the news to CBS 6 on Friday that Anaconda would be demolished.

"We understand that saying goodbye to classic rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion for Kings Dominion," a spokesperson for the park wrote.

The Arrow Dynamics steel coaster was publicized as the world's first looping roller coaster to feature an underwater tunnel when it opened in 1991.

The nearly 34-year-old ride, which features 2,700 feet of track, top speeds of 50 mph and a 360-degree vertical loop, is one of Kings Dominion's most photographed rides, according to the park's website.

Kings Dominion announced in late July that it would premiere Rapterra, the world's tallest and longest-launched wing coaster, to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary in 2025.

Rapterra, according to Kings Dominion, was inspired by the Jungle Hawk and offers riders the sensation of flight.

The coaster, which launches passengers to 65 mph in just four seconds before plummeting into a dive loop and a series of aerial maneuvers, takes only 89 seconds from start to finish. Anaconda's ride time was 1 minute and 50 seconds.

"We're confident that the addition of Rapterra and our upcoming 50th anniversary celebration underscores our commitment to elevating the park experience and making every visit truly memorable for all," a park spokesperson said.

Construction of Rapterra was completed in the fall, which was when the park announced an old roller coaster would be renamed.

Pantherian, originally named Intimidator 305 after NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, became the tallest roller coaster in the Virginia theme park when it opened in 2010.

The new name was part of the ongoing rebranding of the section of Kings Dominion known as Jungle X-Pedition. That area is also home to Rapterra.

