World's tallest and longest 'launched wing coaster' to open at King's Dominion

RICHMOND, Va. -- King's Dominion is preparing to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary in 2025 and to help the celebrations the park has announced the opening of a new coaster.

The 'Rapterra' coaster will be launching as part of the park's 50th anniversary season in 2025. The coaster stands at 145 feet tall and stretches 3,086 feet long. That makes it the world's tallest and longest launched wing coaster.

“We are excited to unveil Rapterra, the must-do ride of 2025, at Kings Dominion,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion. “This extraordinary addition promises new thrills for our guests, making it the perfect centerpiece for our 50th anniversary celebration and reaffirming why Kings Dominion is the ultimate destination for unforgettable memories and exhilarating excitement.”

Rapterra, according to King's Dominion is inspired by the Jungle Hawk and offers riders the sensation of flight.

The coaster launches passengers to 65 miles lper hour in just four seconds before plummetting into a dive loop and a series of aerial maneuvers.

The ride takes only 89 seconds from start to finish.

Construction of Rapterra is already in progress, with completion expected this fall.

