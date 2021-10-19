Police investigating fatal shooting on Richmond's East End

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday around 3:29 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1800 block of Rogers Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found an adult man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.