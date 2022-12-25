Grieving father begs for Christmas miracle: 'I wake up every night asking, 'why'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jose Rodriguez is hoping for a Christmas miracle. He is hopeful a $5,000 reward will convince someone to come forward with information about the people who killed his son.

Isaac Rodriguez, 21, was killed outside his mother's trailer home in the 4100 block of Richmond Highway in August 2021.

His father said bringing his son's killers to justice would be the best Christmas gift he could receive.

"The best gift I can get this time of year for someone coming with, 'hey I know what's going on' or 'I know who did it,'" Jose Rodriguez said. "I wake up every night asking, 'why?'"

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett they believed multiple people were involved in the fatal shooting.

Rodriguez's father believes his son knew the killers.

"[His] girlfriend told us there were at least two suspects, both armed, who shot at Isaac as he got out of the car," he said. "They then fired at the girlfriend who managed to run away."

Isaac's girlfriend, Sarah Ingram, tragically died in a car crash about six months after Isaac's murder.

"My daughter was a very vibrant and outgoing little girl and when Isaac was killed, not only was it in front of her. Yeah, she didn't pass away till February 19th but a big part of her died that day," Sarah's father Jason Ingram said in an August 2022 interview.

The family's grief makes the holidays that much harder.

"I want some answers as to why they killed my boy, especially the way they killed him," Jose Rodriguez said. "Good people help, I mean maybe not just help me and my family but they can help somebody else so they can catch these people."

