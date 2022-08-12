These two dads are teaming up to find justice for murdered Richmond man

CHESTER, Va. -- Who killed Isaac Rodriguez?

It's the question that his father is still waiting to be answered one year after his son was shot outside of his mother's home.

"I know it won't bring my son back but I want these people to pay for what they do," Jose Rodriguez, Isaac's father, said.

The frustrated and tired father is anxiously awaiting answers. 368 days have passed since his son was murdered in South Richmond.

"I miss the days he'd call me and say, dad, happy birthday or happy Father's Day or dad, I need some money," Rodriguez said.

Isaac, just 21 when he died, was shot multiple times. He's buried at Sunset Cemetary in Chester, less than 20 feet south from his girlfriend, Sarah Ingram. She died just six months after him in a tragic car accident.

Her father said that he is also mourning Isaac's murder, adding he knows a piece of his daughter died that muggy August night.

"My daughter was a very vibrant and outgoing little girl and when Isaac was killed, not only was it in front of her. Yeah, she didn't pass away till February 19th but a big part of her died that day," Jason Ingram, Sarah's father, said.

The two fathers in the midst of tragedy are teaming up for one cause - finding justice for Isaac.

Both dads say they will never give up.

"Somebody in the area knows what happened and knows these people," Rodriguez said.

"There's tip lines. You don't have to give your names and you can be anonymous. Something that you may think is inconsequential might be the key to finding everyone involved in this," Ingram said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett there are multiple suspects in the case and they also think that Isaac may have been friends with a couple of them.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.