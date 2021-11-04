Police identify man who died after being trapped under tree in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have shared the identity of a man who died after being trapped under a fallen tree on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday just after 6:30 p.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to Azalea Avenue and Crenshaw Avenue for a man trapped under a tree. A tree company was working in the area to remove a large tree from private property.

Henrico Fire apparatus with Henrico Technical Rescue Team arrived to find a man trapped on the ground by a large tree. The man succumbed to his injuries during the initial rescue efforts and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Roberto LaMotte.

Henrico Fire, Police and Virginia Occupational Safety and Health all worked into the evening while crews worked to stabilize the tree and remove it from the victim.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.