Man dies after being trapped under tree in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man in Henrico is dead after being trapped under a tree.

Just after 6:30 on Wednesday, Henrico Fire units were called to the intersection of Azalea Avenue and Crenshaw Avenue for reports of a man trapped under a tree. A tree company was working in the area to remove a large tree from private property.

Henrico Fire apparatus with Henrico Technical Rescue Team arrived to find a man trapped on the ground by a large tree. During rescue efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Fire and Police are working with a private crane company to stabilize and remove the tree from the victim. The safe removal of the victim and the investigation is expected to take several hours.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.