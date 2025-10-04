Man with machete, baseball bat led to hour-long standoff in Virginia neighborhood, deputies say

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A veteran is facing assault charges following a barricade situation and standoff in a New Kent County neighborhood on Saturday morning

The barricade situation stemmed from an argument between two neighbors that resulted in a call to law enforcement around 9:30 a.m. about a man holding a machete and a baseball bat in the 10000 block of White Dog Wood Drive, according to deputies with the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

When sheriff deputies arrived, neighbors said they saw Robert Wayles Watkins III run into his home and lock the door.

A neighbor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said his morning routine was interrupted when deputies with long guns surrounded his Watkins' home.

“We’ve never had anything of such magnitude, you know, not anything like this,” he said. “Basically, before you know, the block was on lockdown, which was kind of crazy. Guns drawn and they were trying to get him to come out. Everybody had guns pointing in his direction.”

Sheriff's office officials said deputies negotiated with Watkins for over an hour before he surrendered without incident. There were no injuries reported.

Watkins was charged with brandishing a machete, assault and obstruction of justice. An emergency protective order was also issued between the suspect and the neighbor who made the call.

CBS 6 reached out to the neighbor, but they declined to comment.

Investigators said they are obtaining a warrant to search Watkins' home for a baseball bat and a machete. However, multiple residents said that while they did see Watkins with a bat in his hand, they didn’t see him with a machete.

Those neighbors described Watkins as a veteran who is a "nice man" who often takes long walks through the neighborhood to relieve stress.

“He’s seen a lot of combat and, of course, has PTSD,” one neighbor said.

Deputies said that Watkins will receive resources from the Veteran Crisis Hotline while in Pamunkey Regional Jail, but that he must follow up with those resources when he is released.

Neighbors who know Watkins said they want to make sure he is being taken care of.

“It was a pretty dramatic morning, and I just hope for peace," one neighbor said. " I hope all the best for my neighbor, that he gets the help that he needs... and I hope to see him soon.”

Watkins, who is being held on a $2000 secure bond, is scheduled to be arraigned in New Kent County General District Court on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 8 a.m.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran who may be in crisis or needs support, call the Veteran Crisis Hotline at 804-675-5000 ext. 13009.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

