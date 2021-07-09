Virginia landscaping company owner sentenced for crash cover-up in cyclist's death

YORKTOWN, Va. -- The owner of a Virginia landscaping company has been sentenced to a year in jail for covering up a fatal accident in which one of his workers struck and killed a bicyclist.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a judge sentenced 64-year-old Robert Lee Strickland Jr. of Poquoson for concealing a hit-and-run crash nearly three years ago that killed 50-year-old cyclist Brian Leonard Utne.

Authorities say Utne, a Newport News Shipbuilding engineer, had just finished a group ride after work on Oct. 25, 2018.

On his way home, he was struck by a pickup truck.

Last month, the pickup’s driver, Alexander Crosby of New Kent County, was sentenced to four years in prison.