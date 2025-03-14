Police are looking for driver who fled deputies and left injured passengers in crashed vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police are searching for Robin "Robbie" Wood Jr., who is wanted in connection with a serious crash that occurred on November 17, 2024, in Powhatan County.

Police said the incident began when Wood sped off from a Powhatan sheriff's deputy.

That resulted in a single-vehicle crash that caused significant injuries to three passengers.

According to police, Wood ran from the crash scene, leaving the injured individuals behind.

WTVR

All three passengers were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Wood, whose last known address is 10166 Iron Mill Rd., Chesterfield, VA 23832, is facing multiple felony charges related to the incident, police said.

Wood has ties to Chesterfield, Hanover, and the city of Richmond, however authorities believe he may have fled Virginia and could be in another state.

Virginia State Police are urging anyone with information about Wood's whereabouts to contact them at 804-750-8758, dial #77 from a cell phone, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.