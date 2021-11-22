Watch
Robber points gun at Henrico jewelry clerk

Henrico Police
Posted at 3:20 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 15:20:18-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Henrico jewelry store.

When the couple entered the store along the 8000 block of Brook Road on Friday afternoon, the man pointed a gun at the clerk, according to police.

"Both suspects stole jewelry items from the store," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email. "The clear photo (male wearing grey) of the two was from when the two had
entered the store on a different day."

Brook Road jewelry store robbery

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

