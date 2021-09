I remember, like I did every morning for the first year I was at WTVR, watching the CBS Early Show after finishing up on the desk of our local newscast.

As anchor Bryant Gumble was interviewing a witness over the phone, we watched the second plane fly into the second tower and explode.

I’ll never forget the horrible feeling I had in the pit of my stomach at that instant. I thought, “Oh my God! We are at war.”