Two arrested in road rage incident turned shooting that started near VSU

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Two people were arrested Friday in connection to a road rage incident that turned into a shooting earlier this month in the Tri-Cities, police said.

The incident began on May 11 around 1 p.m. on Dupuy Avenue near the campus of Virginia State University. Police responded to the 600 block of Colonial Height Boulevard for reports of a woman who had been shot.

The 25-year-old woman was driving when she was shot in the leg during a road rage incident. She was able to make it to a nearby Wawa on the Boulevard, according to police sources. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

23-year-old Destiny Richardson of Richmond was charged with malicious wounding, felony accessory after the fact, shooting in the commission of a felony, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.

18-year-old Kenndezz Ampy of Hopewell was charged with felony shooting from a vehicle, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Both Richardson and Ampy are being held at Riverside Regional Jail with

Colonial Heights Police believed the attack was random.

If you have information about the case that could help investigators, call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or submit a tip using the mobile app.