Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Driver hits student getting off school bus in Chesterfield County, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 14, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 14, 2025
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver hit a student who was getting off the school bus in Chesterfield County on Friday morning, according to police.

The student was getting off the bus in the 12400 block of Riverway Road at 11:37 a.m. when they were hit by a white Kia Sorento heading the opposite direction.

Chesterfield County police said the bus had its red light flashing and stop bar extended at the time of the crash.

The student was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia Sorento stayed on scene, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone