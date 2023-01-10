Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced that its opening is being pushed back by about a week.

The casino was previously scheduled to hold its grand opening ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15. Now, the casino will open its doors on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m., according to a press release.

Last month, News 3 took a tour of the casino’s progress.

The casino will be equipped with over 1,400 slot machines. The delay will ensure that there’s enough time to “test and verify [the] new gaming equipment,” according to the press release.

"Providing a superior guest experience is a top priority for Rivers Casino Portsmouth," the release says. "Our intention is to be the entertainment destination of choice for Hampton Roads, and we’ll settle for nothing less. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming our guests very soon."

The casino’s charity nights have also been rescheduled from Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 to Jan. 19 and Jan. 21. The casino says new invitations to the opening ceremony and the charity events will be issued.