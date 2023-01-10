Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed

The casino will open its doors about a week later than anticipated
RIVERS CASINO-CASINO VIEW.jpg
Rivers Casino
RIVERS CASINO-CASINO VIEW.jpg
RIVERS CASINO - STEAKHOUSE.jpg
RIVERS CASINO - SPORTSBOOK.jpg
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 09:43:23-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced that its opening is being pushed back by about a week.

The casino was previously scheduled to hold its grand opening ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15. Now, the casino will open its doors on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m., according to a press release.

Last month, News 3 took a tour of the casino’s progress.

RIVERS CASINO PORTSMOUTH
RIVERS CASINO PORTSMOUTH

The casino will be equipped with over 1,400 slot machines. The delay will ensure that there’s enough time to “test and verify [the] new gaming equipment,” according to the press release.

"Providing a superior guest experience is a top priority for Rivers Casino Portsmouth," the release says. "Our intention is to be the entertainment destination of choice for Hampton Roads, and we’ll settle for nothing less. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming our guests very soon."

The casino’s charity nights have also been rescheduled from Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 to Jan. 19 and Jan. 21. The casino says new invitations to the opening ceremony and the charity events will be issued.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone