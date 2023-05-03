Richmond rafter dies after being rescued from James River

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the two rafters rescued from the James River in the Hollywood Rapids Tuesday afternoon has now died, according to Richmond Police.

The woman was identified as 26-year-old Leah Patterson of Richmond.

Richmond rescue crews pulled the individuals from the water around 3:30 p.m. after their raft overturned.

One person required CPR and was rushed to VCU Medical Center where she later died. The second person rescued from the river was fine, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant J. Bridges at (804) 646-8146.