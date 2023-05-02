Rescue crews pull two rafters from James River in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond rescue crews put boats in the James River Tuesday afternoon to pull two people from the water near Belle Isle.

One person required CPR and was rushed to VCU Medical Center.

The first call came shortly before 3:30 pm, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

A group was out rafting when they called 9-1-1 in need of help.

There is no word on what led up to the emergency call.

Of the two people pulled from the water, one is fine, fire officials said.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unclear at this hour.

The James River was below action level at 7.6 feet as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.