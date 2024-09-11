Bus driver's tip sends Richmond Police to River City Middle School. no threat found

RICHMOND, Va. -- No active threat was found at River City Middle School, on Hull Street in South Richmond, on Wednesday morning, according to Richmond Police.

Richmond, Petersburg, and Virginia State Police officers have been at the school since about 9:40 a.m.

They responded to the school after a school bus driver picking up students from a nearby apartment complex thought she saw a student with a firearm and called in that tip.

The school was put into “lock and teach” mode, which means students and staff are staying inside the building, and no one is allowed in or out.

The “lock and teach” has since been lifted.

The school system initially sent messages to parents saying that they were looking into a potential threat. However, the message did not explain the threat.

Around 10:30 a.m., a police dog unit arrived at the school to assist with the investigation.

One parent shared their worry, saying they couldn’t drop off their child at school because of the lockdown.

This concern comes after recent school threats and a recent shooting in Georgia.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.