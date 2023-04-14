Rival lacrosse teams come together to grieve students killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — As evening fell on Midlothian High School’s athletic field Wednesday, the school’s boys' lacrosse team geared up to take on their longtime rival school Cosby High.

However, the latest installment of this rivalry was weighed by the deaths of two seniors from nearby James River High School. All three schools compete multiple times a year, but Wednesday’s match held a different, more communal purpose.

On Tuesday evening, Nicholas Booth and William Hammitt were killed when their car crashed in Chesterfield County. The teenagers were members of James River’s lacrosse team and were driving on Old Gun Road West when their vehicle hit a wall, flipped, and caught fire. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following, James River released their names, held a private gathering in their honor after Wednesday's school hours, and several students and community members paid their respects at the crash site.

The matches proceeded Wednesday, but not before the Cosby, Midlothian, and James River lacrosse teams came together on the playing field for a moment of silence.

Provided to WTVR

Booth and Hammitt’s jersey numbers 20 and 25 were seen on commemorative helmet stickers and visibly marked on the equipment of the Cosby and Midlothian players.

“Last night's pregame gathering to honor Will and Nick was very emotional," Midlothian coach Greg Barnard wrote in a text message. "Our lacrosse community mourns the loss of our brothers and prays for their families during this difficult time. It was moving to share the moment with the James River players and the Cosby staff and team.”

Provided to WTVR

Though under awful circumstances, the community used the match as an opportunity to reflect, pay respects, and rally around each other.

According to DMV records, the road where the teens crashed has seen over 30 crashes in the last five years and garnered serious concern from residents and community members.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

