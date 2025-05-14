Rising water levels pose risks ahead of Riverrock festival

RICHMOND, Va. — Participants are making final preparations while officials warn about dangerous river conditions ahead of the upcoming Riverrock festival.

Omar Hafez and his teammates with Richmond Rapids are getting their last practice sessions in before the Cup of The East Kayak-Polo tournament at the event.

"It feels almost like a chess game on the water, and it's very challenging. It's a mix of different sports," Hafez said.

The sport combines strategy with physical intensity, requiring participants to develop significant skills.

"The sport is crazy enough that if you have the ball, someone can tackle you and push you underwater. And it takes forever to master," Hafez said.

This level of intensity means respect for water safety is crucial, especially with current conditions on the James River.

"Nature is a beautiful thing, but it's also a very dangerous thing," Hafez said.

The James River is experiencing rising water levels, creating potentially hazardous conditions for water activities.

Josh Stutz with Friends of the James River Park warns that water levels will continue to rise significantly.

"Through tomorrow morning, we will see water up to right around where I'm standing at 15 feet all through these rocks," Stutz said.

These conditions can become life-threatening quickly, with flood dangers extending beyond local rainfall.

"When we see a spike in the James River in Richmond, it's not necessarily from rains here, it's typically from rains west of us," Stutz said.

The rising waters in Central Virginia have already proven deadly. A child was swept away by floodwaters in Albemarle County on Tuesday. Current river levels carry similar risks, with rapids and debris moving eastward toward Richmond.

Richmond's fire department water rescue team trains daily on the river to understand changing conditions, using three-day forecasts as guidance.

Stutz advises both experts and beginners to assess river conditions carefully before venturing out.

"A lot of times, the mistakes are made before people even leave their houses, and they get in over their head physically and metaphorically before they even know it," Stutz said.

Safety precautions are essential for anyone planning water activities.

"Check yourselves, check your friends, make sure everybody is going out in groups and paying attention," Stutz said.

