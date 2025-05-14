Virginia floods: Search for 12-year-old swept away in Albemarle County to resume Wednesday

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — First responders in Albemarle County are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was swept away by rushing floodwaters Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Newtown Road and Valley Green Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call.

According to emergency officials, the caller said the boy was walking outside when he was swept away by rushing water that had overtaken the roadway from a nearby creek.

After more than three hours of water operations, first responders paused the search due to limited visibility in the overnight hours and safety concerns for rescue personnel.

The search will resume during daylight hours on Wednesday.

Officials said additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.