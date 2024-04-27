Watching parishioners at this Virginia church 'blessing the community' will lift your spirts

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- People driving down New Kent Highway were in for a surprise as Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church handed out $3,000 in of free gas Saturday morning.

Pastor Rudolph V. Sykes Jr. hand-delivered each gift card card with a smile. He said the event was more than just giving out gas cards.

“This gas card is something tangible, but they can get a feeling in the community that we are loving them,” Sykes explained.

WTVR Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church Pastor Rudolph V. Sykes Jr.

The pastor said his church decided to once again host the event after widespread appreciation from the community at last year's inaugural event.

Sykes believes that blessing the community is more than just preaching in the sanctuary on Sundays. He said it is being active in the community.

"Look around and see all the people from the church here with one goal in mind — to do ministry for the community,” he said.

WTVR Sherry James

Sherry James, who came out to take advantage of the giveaway, said anything helps when a tank of gas does not last long.

"A lot of people have to stay in or carpool because they don’t have the money to pay for gas,” James said. “It’s a good way of giving back to the community."

The church said they hope the gift fuels people's gratitude and encourages them they to do good and spread kindness and compassion.

“I feel privileged to live in New Kent and how they serve the county,” James said.

