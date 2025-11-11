Richmond council approves $2 million allocation to Affordable Housing Trust Fund

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's city council approved $2 million to be allocated to a fund supporting affordable housing in the city at their Monday night meeting.

The vote will transfer funds from the city's Delinquent Tax Sales fund to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which was established in 2004 to help provide long-term affordable housing for residents.

More than 100 members of Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities (RISC) attended the meeting to show support for the funding.

One RISC member said the same people who serve the city shouldn't have to worry about keeping a roof over their head.

"This isn't about numbers on the page, it is about people," the speaker said. "We're talking our teachers, bus drivers, grocery clerks, childcare provider, sanitation workers and restaurant employees. These are the people who make our cities run. These are the legs. They are the legs beneath our community table, and yet, too many of them can't afford a safe, decent place to live in the very city that they serve."

RISC organizers say the long-overdue allocation is a small but meaningful step in the right direction.

