Richmond realtor, former teammate talks about Damar Hamlin's giving spirit

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has been a week that has put the potential hazards of playing professional football in the national spotlight.

As the country held its breath, desperately hoping a player whom they saw collapse from cardiac arrest would survive, a Richmond man was among them.

"I was watching the game that night and was just packing a bag, and when I looked up, I saw him make the tackle, saw him stand up, and then saw him fall down,” Rimoni Dorsey said. “Immediately I was shook."

Like many people across the country watching on national television, Dorsey watched in horror as Damar Hamlin lay still on the field at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium Monday.

But for Dorsey, a realtor who works for Costar in Richmond, the near tragedy was profoundly personal.

"I was a red-shirt sophomore when he came in [to the University of Pittsburgh] a red-shirt freshman, and we spent almost every day, if not every day together at least five hours a day because we both played defensive back,” said Dorsey. “And that friendship turned into a bond turned into a brotherhood. And I consider Damar family."

Provided to WTVR

Dorsey, who grew up in Richmond and played football at Trinity, said Hamlin made an impact almost immediately when he joined the football team at Pitt. But not just on the football field.

"That was the one reason he stayed home,” said Dorsey. “Like I said, a kid from Pittsburgh, grew up in Pittsburgh, he just wanted to show everyone you didn't have to go to a big city to make a name for yourself. He wanted to do what he could for the city of Pittsburgh. He also went back to his high school, coached there, gave guys pointers and tips whenever he could. That sense of community was very important for Damar."

Dorsey said the “Chasing M’s” charity supporting children that Hamlin started at Pitt, now carried on by his family, exemplifies the kind of person Hamlin is. He said that community bond has sustained Hamlin’s loved ones during this traumatic week, which has finally brought some good news.

"I was speaking with my mom who has been in contact with Dane Jackson’s mom, who is a corner for the Buffalo Bills, and a former teammate of mine at Pittsburgh too, we were actually roommates. He woke up, no neurological damage, and he's been gripping the hands of friends, and family members."

As Hamlin progresses, and as of Friday was now breathing on his own, Dorsey said playing football is not on the minds of Hamlin’s loved ones: getting his friend, his brother back fully is their sole focus.

"All I'm praying for, is for him to be able to have a full recovery, even if he doesn't get on the football field, just a full, healthy recovery is all we're worried about right now," Dorsey said.

In the meantime, Dorsey said all the support Damar and his family have been getting has had a huge impact.

“You see a lot of people tweeting, you see a lot of people posting about it, even some of my co-workers,” Dorsey said. “They just put in the group chat, ‘Here’s an update of Damar,’ and I just love to hear it, and just know that everyone is fully behind him. It’s great to hear.”

