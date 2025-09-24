Richmond International Film Festival 2025 kicks off

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond International Film Festival kicked off Tuesday night, bringing more than 160 film premieres from the United States and 20 countries to RVA, along with visiting bands for a week-long celebration of cinema.

Opening night kicked off at the historic Byrd Theatre with both a short film and feature film presentation in a red carpet affair as moviegoers waited in anticipation for the showing of "Sally Get the Potatoes" and "Omaha."

Our GeNienne Samuels had the honor of kicking off the evening and closing out the first showing with a Q&A session featuring Danicah Waldo, the director of "Sally, Get the Potatoes," and Preston Lee, the producer of "Omaha."

Both filmmakers shared the inspiration behind their films, the challenges they faced during production, and how the projects came together. Both films are must-see experiences for festival attendees.

The Richmond International Film Festival continues through Sunday. Visit rvafilmfestival.com to explore the full lineup and purchase tickets for remaining screenings.

