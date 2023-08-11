Family, friends, BMX community 'Ride With Geo' to celebrate teen biker's life cut short

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of friends, family, and members of the Richmond BMX community turned out to honor the life of 17-year-old Geormond Morton on Thursday.

Those who turned out to the "Ride With Geo" event tell CBS 6 that Geo was a part of the Richmond BMX community since 2019. They say he was well liked and well respected, and that it was evident by all of the people that showed up to honor him Thursday.

"For me, it was just one last chance to watch him take a lap around the track," former track operator Gary Craig said.

Dozens of friends and fellow BMX riders lined the track to cheer Geo on in spirit as he took his last ride.

The Armstrong High School student was killed Monday night while riding his bike along Williamsburg Road in Richmond.

"I'm holding up the best that I can there's not much you can do. Even a tear won't bring him back," friend Jonathan Smith said.

Friends also say that Geo's tragic death has them thinking about their own saftety when on a bike.

"We see far too many people riding bikes that are injured or killed for no reason," track operator Sandi Wiley said.

Geo was on his way home from working at a Wendy's restaurant Monday night when police say a teenager in a stolen car hit and killed him as he was being chased by police.

Organizers tell CBS 6 that the BMX community is a close one. Geo was remembered as not just a good friend, but more like a brother.

"He was good friends with everybody. Nobody had any problems with him," Kellan Redmond said.

The large group of BMX'ers, with some coming from Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia, were escorted by police from Richmond's BMX park to the site where he lost his life.

The entire event was a moving show of support - from Geo's biological and BMX families.

"When somebody that impactful brings this many people together, you can't not smile. You can't take it all with devastation. You have to take it with the amazing spirit that's out there," Wiley said.

A white bike now marks the spot where Geo tragically lost his life.

A public viewing of Geo will take place Friday, August 18 at Joseph Jenkins Funeral Home in Richmond from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Geo's funeral will take place Saturday, August 19, also at Joseph Jenkins Funeral Home in Richmond at 2 p.m. Both are open to the public.

