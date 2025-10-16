Honoring slain 5-year-old, the Ride on Cannon Foundation brings Christmas joy to 200+ kids

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Ride on Cannon Foundation is again organizing Christmas for more than 200 kids who may otherwise go without.

Teresa Welch founded her nonprofit in honor of Cannon Hinnant, a five-year-old who was fatally shot while riding his bike in North Carolina in August 2020.

Since then, she has worked year-round for the community organizing Easter egg hunts, back-to-school drives, Thanksgiving dinners, storm disaster fundraisers, and Christmas for families.

“What we do for every kid is they get a big toy off of their wish list. They get little toys off their wish list. We provide a personalized stocking for each child with their name on it, filled with all kinds of goodies and a lot of stuff you find at the bottom of the toy box. We give each kid new shoes, socks, underwear. They get an outfit. We try to give each kid hats and gloves and jackets. So we make it a full rounded Christmas for these children,” Welch said.

CBS 6 caught up with Welch at Bermuda Self Storage in Chesterfield where she filled a unit with toys and supplies. The company is providing the space for free.

“You see a lot of toys here, but sometimes kids ask for what we don't have and then we have to go out and purchase those items. We try to make the wish come true. Granting wishes for 200 kids is not an easy feat,” Welch said.

Cannon’s mother, Bonny Parker, drove from Wilson, North Carolina to Chesterfield and joined Welch in sorting through the gifts.

Parker is working with the nonprofit on making Christmas special for kids in Central Virginia. New this year, they’re expanding their efforts to reach kids in North Carolina.

“We're just trying to look for businesses or anybody that's willing to partner with us and sponsor some kids. Donations always help. We can't do this without the help of our community,” Parker said.

The nonprofit urges you to reach out if you can buy a toy off their Amazon wish list, donate financially, or to find out how to get on their recipient list.

