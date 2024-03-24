CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The annual Ride on Cannon Easter Eggstravaganza was held Sunday at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

The free hunt will feature a giveaway of 65 new bikes with helmets and 600 toys for kids. There was also bouncy houses and 20,000 Easter eggs to find.

Theresa Welch founded the Ride on Cannon Foundation to honor Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old North Carolina boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike in 2020.

“I made a promise to a little boy when he was taken away that I would always keep his memory alive one way or another,” Welch previously said. “You never know when the last time it is that you're going to be able to make that memory. For families that otherwise can't afford it — then they can come on out and they can make those memories with their kids.”

The Easter egg hunt on Sunday was rescheduled from Saturday because of the wet weather.

Welch also organizes giveaways and gifts to families throughout the year. After Easter, she will now focus on gathering back packs and other back-to-school supplies.

She said she couldn't do this work without the generosity of local businesses and donations.