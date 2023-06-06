Ride Home Roads biking event with pro cyclist Ben King will aid genetic testing for low-income families

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 300 million people worldwide live with genetic disorders and rare diseases which can often go undiagnosed.

Identifying that disorder is a costly, time-consuming process that many families cannot afford.

A prominent American cyclist from Charlottesville and his wife are holding an event Saturday for their charity called "Olivia's Light," which hopes to help those families facing their darkest days.

Ben and Jenna King’s infant daughter Olivia died last year, from the effects of a rare genetic mutation.

Jenna King points out her family had access to family members who could help with child care for their toddler son, and most important access to quality health care and testing.

She says “Olivia’s Light” will help families who are facing what amounts to a double tragedy: a child who is sick but with no means to figure out what to do next.

Ben King has competed professionally in Europe, including the Tour de France, as well as in the UCI World Championships held here in Richmond in 2015, but now in retirement faces an even bigger challenge.

To register for one of the ‘Ride Home Roads’ rides, click here.

Saturday’s schedule is as follows:

The main event is Saturday, June 10, rain or shine, and the event's start/finish is at Center of the Universe Brewing Company (COTU), 11293 Air Park Rd, Ashland, VA 23005.

All three rides, of 17, 45, and 63 miles, start at 9:15 a.m. and all riders are required to wear helmets.

The after party, with a silent and live auction, begins at noon and ends at 4 p.m.

If you would like to make a donation to Olivia’s Light, click here.

