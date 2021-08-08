70+ cars take part in Ride for Wishes at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- This year's Walk For Wishes, which is part of a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser, has transformed into the Ride For Wishes at Richmond Raceway Saturday.

No matter where you’re located, you can join in to celebrate wishes and be a part of granting future wishes.

More than 70 cars took lap around the track at Richmond Raceway for the in-person Ride For Wishes.

Folks also tuned in for a streaming program to hear inspirational stories of wishes that have been granted.

Additionally, folks were able to compete in a virtual scavenger hunt for exciting prizes

“By participating and fundraising, you help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in our community who are battling life-threatening medical conditions,” organizers said. “A wish experience can truly change a child’s life, and you can help.”

Click here to make a donation.

WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of this event.