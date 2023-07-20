Now chief of police, Rick Edwards is still boots on the ground in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- After more than eight months with the word "acting" in front of his title, Rick Edwards has been selected as Richmond's new chief of police following a nationwide search.

“After numerous interviews, community surveys, and conversations with partners and stakeholders, Rick stood out among all the applicants,” Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders said.

The long-awaited announcement on Wednesday made special note of Chief Edwards’s depth of experience over 24 years on the force, to include patrol operations, criminal investigations, developing strategies for crime reduction and community engagement.

The decision comes amid a turbulent period for the Richmond Police Department, marked by civil unrest during the summer of 2020 and a subsequent mass exodus of veteran police officers.

Now, with Edwards taking the helm, city leaders hope for a fresh start and increased stability in the department.

“I have yet to arrive at a tragic scene in a neighborhood and not see Chief Edwards,” wrote City Council President Michael Jones, who served on the panel assembled to interview applicants.

“He has not only demonstrated exceptional leadership but has also displayed a remarkable ability to anticipate challenges, making him a true visionary who values collaboration and inclusivity,” said Jones.

"I appreciate Mayor Stoney and CAO Saunders and the City Council having faith in me and believing in the mission we are trying as a police department - it's been a really humbling experience for me," said Edwards.

One Richmond resident, Jose Rodriguez, whose son Isaac was tragically murdered in 2021, also has faith in the new appointment.

Rodriguez attended the recent CBS 6 Stop the Violence Townhall and had the chance to meet Chief Edwards there. He expressed hope that the changing of the guard would bring answers and justice for his son's death.

"All I want is justice for my son. That's what I want. Help me get these people to pay for what they've done," said Rodriguez.

The meeting between Rodriguez and Chief Edwards left a lasting impression on the grieving father, who now looks to the new chief for accountability in addressing violent crime in the city.

WTVR Richmond Police Chief Richard “Rick” Edwards

Wednesday, Chief Edwards acknowledged VCU Police Chief John Venuti for inspiring him to consider leadership positions.

"Venuti pushed me into thinking about leadership positions. I turned him down the first time because I loved being a homicide detective but that started me on my path of leadership within the organization,” said Chief Edwards.

Edwards wasted no time after his official appointment, joining other second precinct officers, command staff, and faith leaders on foot to canvass Armfield and Cargreen Roads. The purpose was to engage with the community and seek their input on how the police department could better serve their needs.

"We are back, and we are hiring. Every time I get in front of cameras I say that because if you want to be a police officer and serve your community, there's no better place to do it than Richmond," Chief Edwards remarked.

WTVR Community Activist Charles Willis, Richmond Acting Deputy Chief Sybil El-Amin and Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards.

