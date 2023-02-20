Richneck 5th grader threatens to 'pop some bullets' at school: Administration

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News is under investigation after allegedly sending a threatening message.

In a letter to families, Karen Lynch, the school's extended learning supervisor, said a group of fifth graders was texting Saturday when of them said they would "'pop some bullets' and tell someone to shoot up the class."

One of the students told their parents about the conversation which was then made known to a teacher who contacted school administrators.

"I immediately contacted the student’s parent and excluded the student from school. The NNPS Leadership Team, the Student Conduct and Discipline Office and the police department have been notified," Lynch said in the letter. "A thorough investigation is underway with the police department. A threat assessment is also in progress."

Richneck Elementary is the same school where police said a 6-year-old shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner in a classroom on Jan. 6, 2023.